Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR) received an overwhelming response at the worldwide box office on the first day of its release. The movie has gone past the Rs 80 crore gross mark on Wednesday.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is an epic historical movie based on the life of the freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh. It is a patriotic movie, which has a pan-India appeal. Hence, the makers dubbed this Telugu movie and released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on the same date of its original version.

The makers released the promos of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in all the five languages. They struck a chord with viewers across the globe and generated a lot of curiosity and expectations from the film. The hype made its theatrical rights sell at a record price of Rs 200 crore and distributors booked a large number of cinema halls in bid to cash in on the craze. The film registered good advance booking.

The Chiranjeevi starrer premiered in over 500 screens in the USA, UAE and other international markets a day before its release and registered superb response everywhere. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is said to have collected Rs 13.50 crore gross at the overseas box office together in its Tuesday premieres and Wednesday. It is the biggest opening Indian movie in foreign countries in 2019.

The Surender Reddy-directed period movie opened to stupendous response in the preview shows held in the Telugu states in the wee hours of Wednesday. A strong word of mouth would boost its business in the later shows of its opening day. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is estimated to have collected over Rs 52.60 crore gross at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the first day of its release.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy broke the record of Saaho, which minted Rs 52 crore gross on the first day and was the bigger opener in the Telugu states in 2019. The movie has emerged as the second biggest opener in these regions after Baahubali 2. It has also shattered the record of Khaidi No 150 to be the biggest opener for Chiranjeevi.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected Rs 2.60 crore net at the north Indian box office on the first day. Its gross collection stands at Rs 3.10 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy - released on 1200 screens in #Hindi version - puts up a decent number on Day 1, despite #War juggernaut. Wed ₹ 2.60 cr Nett BOC. #SyeRaa has opened to exceptional numbers in South versions. #India biz."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy opened to an earth-shattering response in Karnataka box office and collected Rs 10.50 crore gross on the first day. But the movie has failed to strike a chord with viewers in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where it collected Rs 1.80 crore gross on the first day of its release. However, its business in these areas is not up to the expected mark.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected Rs 81.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film has earned Rs 51.88 crore for its global distributors on its opening day. Here are the area-wise earnings of the movie. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in rupees and crore.