Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the iconic jodis both onscreen and off it. The couple got married in 1980 and despite all the obstacles and controversies, have remained strong in their marriage. In an interview, Hema Malini had once revealed that the two of them used to fight all the time.

The everyday fights

Hema Malini had said that she and Dharmendra used to begin each day with fight and spoil each other's mood. But, it was always the garam Dharam who comes to patch things up. "We start each day with a fight. We are fighting all the time. It is he who normally gives in and then we make up. Early in the morning when he comes to see me, he asks, 'Why do you have a long face today and why are you spoiling my mood early in the morning?' As if I can help it, I am born with a face like this. Then we fight."

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's marriage never remained a conventional one. While Dharmendra was previously married to Prakash Kaur and had kids (Sunny and Bobby Deol), he changed his religion to get married to Hema Malini. The couple then welcomed two daughters – Esha and Aahana Deol.

Hema Malini has always maintained distance from the He Man's other family and never discusses them in public. However, all the misconceptions of problems between both the families were quashed when both Esha and Ahana turned up for Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 success bash. They also penned sweet notes for their brothers.