Hema Malini is not called the 'dreamgirl' of the industry for nothing. One of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood to have ever graced the silver screen, Hema Malini has contributed to the legacy of Bollywood films in an unbeatable way. Apart from her prolific performances, the actress also used to make a lot of news for well-known men falling-in-love with her.

Jeetendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna and several other actors of that time often praised the actress for her beauty and acting prowess. And it wasn't just the actors whom Hema made skip a heartbeat, former cricketer Srinivas Venkataraghavan was also said to have lost his heart to the beauty.

Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan - Hema

As per an Outlook report, Srinivasaraghavan Venkataraghavan, who also was an Iyengar like Hema Malini, was said to have fallen-in-love with the actress and her beauty. However, his one-sided love story couldn't move ahead as the actress soon tied-the-knot with Dharmendra. The fact that Dharmendra was an already married man, didn't deter the actress' love for him.

Jeetendra – Hema – Dharmendra

As per a Hindustan Times report, Jeetendra was madly-in-love with Hema Malini and wanted to enter into a wedlock. However, Hema was in love with Dharmendra and expressed her disinterest in Jeetendra clearly. With time, Jeetendra understood Hema's choice and agreed onto remaining as good friends. In fact, soon, Hema and Jeetendra turned such good friends that Hema became the only person to know about Jeetendra and Mumtaz's affair.

Meanwhile, Hema's mother wasn't very happy with her daughter's inclination towards Dharmendra and wanted her to marry Jeetendra instead. Both set of parents even met each-other with Hema and Jeetendra to finalise everything. Jeetendra's family was on top of the moon but Jeetendra knew that Hema didn't love him and this marriage would never work. However, unable to do anything in front of the family, Hema and Jeetendra went to the registrar for a secret wedding. But, Dharmendra turned up there with Jeetendra's girlfriend. All hell broke loose when Hema shook her head and said she couldn't marry Jeetendra. And the rest, as they say, is history.