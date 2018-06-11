While the sun has been playing peek-a-boo with the IT city of Bengaluru, the coastal region of Karnataka has been pounded by very heavy rains in the last few days. And it looks like the wet spell will continue, at least until Thursday, June 14.

Live Updates:

The coastal region of Karnataka continues to receive heavy rainfall on Monday, June 11.

Schools and colleges have been shut down as a precautionary measure.

The Indian Meteorological Department in its Sunday bulletin said that the coastal Karnataka, south Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the days to come as the Southwest monsoon advances into the region. The coastal part of the state is also likely to witness winds of up to 60 km per hour along with rough sea conditions.

Residents of cities such as Mangaluru, Udupi and Karwar have been alerted of the extreme weather and fishermen too have been asked to stay away from the sea.

The wet spell has continued to batter the region in the last few days, even killing a 50-year-old woman who was carried away by a strong current in Venur, Belthangady taluk, in Dakshina Kannada. The rough weather has left many houses damaged, along with uprooting several trees and bringing down electric poles.

Minister for urban development and housing, U T Khader, visited many places in the Mangaluru constituency on Sunday, June 10, and took stock of the situation. "I have directed officials including the tahsildar of Mangaluru to compensate all the families within 10 days," Bangalore Mirror quoted him as saying.

Regions such as Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Belagavi have also been battered by the rain and many low lying areas remain waterlogged. Kudremukh and surrounding areas have also received heavy rains, which has, in turn, increased the water level River Bhadra.

Talacauvery and Bhagamandala in the Kodagu district has also witnesses incessant downpour and the district administration has asked schools and colleges to remain closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Mysuru and surrounding areas have witnessed light showers and overcast skies for the last few days.

The rough weather comes days after Mangaluru and Udupi were submerged in water after being lashed by the effects of tropical storm Mekunu. While the IMD had earlier issued a warning of heavy downpour in the state, the two cities were worst hit and received incessant rains for over 24 hours.

The downpour resulted in water-logged streets and brought down several trees and power lines. Several people and vehicles were stranded in flooded areas and Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Saisikanth Senthil said that about 12 people had sustained injuries, according to media reports.