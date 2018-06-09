After the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government in the south Indian state of Karnataka, all eyes were on which MLAs would get cabinet berths and who would be alloted what portfolio. After days of speculations and waiting, the list was finally out released on Friday, June 8.

While the portfolios have now been alloted, it is being said that this could be just for two years and the Congress ministers will be rotated thereafter.

The party plans to assess the performance of its ministers every six months and those not doing their job will have to make way for others, who, for now, have not been allotted a ministry. We'll have to wait and watch if Congress really acts on this plan, but for now, here's the full list of Kumaraswamy's Cabinet ministers and their departments.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy -- Finance Ministry, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Information, Planning and Statistics

Deputy CM G Parameshwara -- Home Ministry, matters related to Bengaluru city and Youth Empowerment

Congress

DK Shivakumar -- Irrigation and Medical Education

R V Deshpande -- Revenue

K J George -- Large and Medium Industries and IT&BT

Jayamala -- Women and Child development along with Kannada and Culture

M C Managuli -- Horticulture

Krishna Byre Gowda -- Rural Development, Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs

Shivashankara Reddy -- Agriculture

Ramesh Jarkiholi -- Municipalities and Local Bodies, Ports and Inland transport

Priyank Kharge -- Social Welfare

U T Khader -- Housing, City Corporations

Zameer Ahmed khan -- Food and Civil Supplies, Minority Welfare and Wakf

Shivanand Patil -- Health and Family Welfare

Venkataramanappa -- Labour

Rajshekar Patil -- Mines and Geology, Muzrai

Puttaranga Shetty -- Backward Classes Welfare

JD(S)

HD Revanna -- Public Works ministry

Bandeppa Kashampur -- Cooperation

G T Deve Gowda -- Higher Education

D C Thammanna -- Transport

S R Srinivas -- Small Scale Industries

Venkatrao Nadagouda -- Animal Husbandry and Fisheries

C S Puttaraju -- Minor Irrigation

Sa Ra Mahesh -- Tourism and Sericulture

BSP

Mahesh -- Primary and Secondary Education

KPJP