As Southwest monsoon advanced into several parts of the country on Thursday, June 7, the Indian Meteorological Department issued fresh warnings to many states including Goa and Karnataka.

Since then, heavy rainfall has been pounding the coastal regions of Karnataka and the monsoon is also likely to affect south interior Karnataka, and some parts of the North interior Karnataka over the weekend.

Cities in coastal Karnataka such and Mangaluru and Udupi have been witnessing heavy downpour since early morning.

Schools and colleges have been shut down for the next two days as a precautionary measure.

The coastal regions of Karnataka have been warned for heavy rains for the next five days and residents have been asked to stay alert.

The Met department has reportedly also written to the chief secretary of the state and warned of heavy rainfall in the next few days in coastal Karnataka.

The IMD also explained the cause of the heavy downpour and said that it was due to a "low-pressure area" that is likely to develop over North Bay of Bengal around June 8, reported Bangalore Mirror.

SSM Gavaskar, a scientist from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, also spoke about why Bengaluru wasn't witnessing such severe weather and said: "SW monsoon has arrived in the city. It has been three days now. The onset was active a few days back, but the weather systems weakened due to the rains during the onset duration."

The heavy rainfall comes days after Mangaluru and Udupi were submerged in water after being lashed by the effects of tropical storm Mekunu. While the IMD had earlier issued a warning of heavy downpour in the state, the two cities were worst hit and received incessant rains for over 24 hours.

The downpour resulted in water-logged streets and brought down several trees and power lines. Several people and vehicles were stranded in flooded areas and Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Saisikanth Senthil said that about 12 people had sustained injuries, according to media reports.

About 130 buildings have been damaged by the rainfall and strong winds and losses were pegged at Rs 51.37 lakh. Schools and colleges too had been shut down and people were advised to stay indoors. Boats too had to be used to ferry those stranded.

The home ministry then reviewed the situation and rushed several rescue teams to the spot. The National Disaster Response Force also carried out search and rescue operations and the Coast Guard has also been kept on standby, in case the situation worsens.

After the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised all help to the affected and tweeted: "I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those affected by heavy rains in various parts of Karnataka. Have spoken to officials and asked them to ensure all possible assistance in the affected areas."