Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's pet project Make in India has achieved yet another historic milestone in the defense sector. The first indigenously developed offshore patrol vessel (OPV), ICGS Vikram, was commissioned into the Indian Coast Guard at Kattupalli Port in Tamil Nadu, Wednesday, April 11.

ICGS Vikram is the 'First of Class' among the 7 new generation OPVs being designed and built by Larsen and Toubro. The ship was developed after the Indian construction engineering company got the contract from the ministry of defense in 2015, The Times of India reported.

@IndiaCoastGuard Commissions newest & first in the series of 98 mtr. Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) 'Vikram' at #Chennai #TamilNadu this morning. Ship is being based at New Mangalore #Karnataka and will join the Western Region Fleet shortly @DefenceMinIndia #MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/P9VVB0nyCS — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 11, 2018

"Delighted to commission @IndiaCoastGuard's newest & first in the series of 98 mtr. Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) 'Vikram' at #Chennai #TamilNadu. Ship is being based at New Mangalore #Karnataka and will join the Western Region Fleet shortly [sic]," Subhash Bhamre, Union minister of state for defense tweeted on the historic feat.

Raksha Rajya Mantri, Honorable @DrSubhashMoS Commissioned the indigenously built Coast Guard Ship 'Vikram' during Commissioning Ceremony at #Chennai in presence of @IndiaCoastGuard Director General Rajendra Singh ,Senior Officers & other dignitaries @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/LrT9FxWs7r — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 11, 2018

Here are the quick facts: