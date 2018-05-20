Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really know how to take care of their guests as Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, who was one of the invitees in the royal wedding, revealed the amazing side of the couple's hospitality.

Taking to the Instagram story, Troian Bellisario revealed that the royal wedding guests were offered white-coloured slippers to give their feet rest from wearing high-heeled shoes after a long ceremony at St. George's Chapel on Saturday, May 19.

"How amazing is this, because these shoes have come off," Bellisario is heard saying on her story while holding her high-heeled shoes. "They have slippers for us, slippers. I'm so ready."

Asked whether she would like a pair of slippers, she could be heard saying, "Yes, please!"

If you are wondering why the newly-wed Duke and Duchess of Sussex arranged the slippers for their guests, let us give a little insight into the matter.

Providing slippers or flip-flops has become a very common formality in weddings these days. Hence the royal wedding was no exception. The couple wanted to give a personal touch in their hospitality. They also gave goodie bags to their guests to mark the special service.

Bellisario attended the wedding with husband and Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams and other renowned actresses including Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer, Priyanka Chopra.

Former Quantico star Chopra looked ravishing at the royal wedding in the morning as she opted for a lavender-coloured suit by Vivienne Westwood and a beautiful matching fascinator by Philip Treacy.

She also turned heads at the reception party wearing a sparkling golden gown from Christian Dior's Pre-fall 2018 collection as she was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.