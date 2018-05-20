Following the beautiful wedding at St. George's Chapel, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second reception at Frogmore House saw nearly 200 celebrity guests. The event was hosted by the groom's father Prince Charles.

Priyanka Chopra, one of Meghan Markle's closest friends was one of the guests who attended the royal event. The popular Indian actress was looking ravishing in an off-the-shoulder gown.

The 35-year-old star donned a sparkling golden gown from Christian Dior's Pre-fall 2018 collection while completing her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Dior purse. The Baywatch star was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

The former Quantico actress attended the wedding ceremony in the morning as well. There she opted for a lavender coloured suit by Vivienne Westwood and a beautiful matching fascinator by Philip Treacy.

@priyankachopra in custom @viviennewestwood #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

The evening reception was attended by many celeb guests, including tennis star Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian and Meghan's best friend Jessica Mulroney.

The Duchess of Sussex slipped into a white Stella McCartney high halter neck silk crepe gown along with Aquazzura shoes with baby blue soles for the black-tie reception. She accessorised her look with Princess Diana's aquamarine ring.

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Taking to Instagram, Chopra shared a couple of photos from the wedding while giving a nod to her friend.

She wrote: "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately.

"Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always."