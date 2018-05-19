Guests have begun making their way to the St George's Church to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. From Serena Williams to Pippa Middleton, several renowned names have been spotted at the wedding venue.

Among the many guests, Priyanka Chopra has also made her way to the wedding ceremony. The actress, who is close to the bride, was spotted wearing a lilac suit-dress on the occasion of the royal wedding.

The Quantico star made her way into the venue with other celebrities like James Cordon, Suits stars Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty. Chopra donned a matching hat abiding by the wedding dress code. The actress toned down the glamour quotient for the wedding and surprised everyone with her formal look.

RT InStyle: Two of Meghan's close girlfriends, PriyankaChopra and AbigailSpencer, have arrived at the #RoyalWedding. ✨ pic.twitter.com/KMmerDyaPx — Priyanka Chopra Fans (@priyankachopfan) May 19, 2018

The royal wedding, which is hosting about 600 guests, sees several celebrities in attendace. This includes Serena Williams, Amal Clooney with husband George Clooney, Elton John, David Furnish, Victoria and David Beckham, Idris Elba, Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney, Tom Hardy, Jonny Wilkinson, Clive Woodward, James Blunt, Joss Stone, Rugby player James Haskell and fitness model Chloe Madeley.