Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan has said the India cricket team fast bowler is not her "arch-enemy" and that she would "pray to Allah" for her husband's speedy recovery from the injury he suffered in a road accident Sunday, March 25.

Shami and Jahan have been involved in a much-publicized marital feud that has taken quite a few ugly turns over the last few weeks. However, the former Kolkata Knight Riders cheerleader maintains she doesn't feel well if her husband is ill.

This is hw #MohammedShami's car crashed in an accident in Dehradoon, when he ws going to the match practice. pic.twitter.com/fBcAq2pZWj — JAVED AKHTAR (@javedakhtar90) March 25, 2018

The 27-year-old India pacer suffered a minor head injury when his vehicle collided with a truck Sunday morning while he was traveling from Dehradun to New Delhi. He was taken to a hospital in Dehradun where he got stitches and hospital sources reportedly said that the injury will not have an impact on his fitness.

Notably, the Delhi Daredevils pacer was training at a private cricket academy in Dehradun over the weekend in order to recover mentally and physically from the "mental torture" he admittedly underwent ever since Jahan accused him of extramarital affairs and domestic violence.

"I don't want anything bad for Shami. He is not my arch-enemy. If Shami is ill, I can't feel well. I will pray to Allah that Shami gets well soon," Jahan was quoted as saying by DNA.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma also took to Twitter on Sunday to wish Shami a speedy recovery.

"This lad has gone through a lot in recent times. Wishing him a speedy recovery @MdShami11 (Sic)," Rohit wrote.

This lad has gone through a lot in recent times. Wishing him a speedy recovery @MdShami11 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 25, 2018

Meanwhile, Shami is expected to join the Daredevils' training camp ahead of the 11th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), starting April 7 in Mumbai.

The Bengal pacer had received a big blow earlier this month when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withheld his annual retainership contract following Jahan's allegations of match-fixing.

Shami got back his contract (Grade B worth Rs 3 crore per annum) Thursday, March 22 after the apex body's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ASCU) cleared him of the match-fixing charges.

However, Shami and four of his family members, are facing serious charges, including rape and attempt to murder, after Jahan filed a complaint at Kolkata's Lal Bazar police station earlier this month. The Kolkata Police are investigating the claims and they had even visited the cricketer's ancestral house in Uttar Pradesh last week to question his kin.