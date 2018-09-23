A 28-year-old woman and her infant daughter were killed Sunday morning after the roof of a house, where they had taken shelter, collapsed due to heavy rainfall in a village in Haryana's Sirsa district, police said.

The incident occurred in Nilanwali village located in Dabwali town of the district, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kishori Lal said.

The house was an old structure located in fields in the village. The woman, Kiran, and her one-year-old daughter, died at the spot.

They belonged to a village in Punjab's Moga district, he said. Earlier on Saturday, two persons were killed and four others of a family seriously injured when roof of a house located in Dilipgarh area near Ambala cantonment had collapsed due to heavy rains.

In the wake of heavy rains lashing several parts of Haryana since Saturday, authorities have sounded an alert and officials have been directed to keep a close watch on the water level of rivers and ponds in their respective areas.

Widespread rains continued to lash Punjab for the second day on Sunday. The maximum temperatures in the region have also dropped.

The Met has forecast light to moderate rains at most places in Punjab and Haryana and heavy rains at isolated places in the region until Monday.

Widespread heavy rains at several places in the two states at the fag end of the monsoon have increased worries of farmers as it can cause damage to the standing paddy crop.