Tollywood actor Mohan Babu's mother Manchu Lakshmamma passed away at a private hospital in Tirupati on Thursday, September 20. The 85-year-old was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness.

It is reported that Lakshmamma was admitted to a private hospital in Tirupati where she was bed-ridden for the past two months. Her last rites will be reportedly performed in her hometown on Friday.

Soon after hearing news of her death, Manchu's family headed to Tirupati to pay their tributes to her. Lakshmi Manchu and her brother Manoj Kumar took to Twitter to express their grief over the sad demise of their grandmother Lakshmamma.

Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, "How do u say goodbye to the woman who gave birth to my dad.She was strong,resilient & practical; lived to see her sons excel & tc of many..Its not a goodbye. Keep blessing us.From ur grandkids & great grand kids.Have a blast on the other side nanamma!You'll always live within us."

Manchu Manoj Kumar tweeted, "Maa Nanamma Lakshmamma garu Aa Devudi Dhagariki Vellipoyaru..... will miss u Forever Nanamma ... it's heartbreaking that we r not in the country now. It was Unexpected... MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE".