Millions of Americans are gearing up to celebrate the Independence Day on July 4. The Independence Day, also known as Fourth of July or July Fourth, is celebrated every year to mark the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

On July 4, 1776, the country declared its independence from Great Britain. This year, Americans will celebrate the 242nd Independence Day. July 4 is a federal holiday marked by patriotic displays across the country.

One of the biggest holidays in the US calendar is also marked with fireworks, parades, barbecues, political speeches and ceremonies, carnivals and family and friends travelling to different places.

US President Donald Trump will celebrate Independence Day with First Lady Melania Trump at the White House with families of military men and his staff. In the evening staff and guests will enjoy the traditional fireworks display.

"I'm delighted to welcome this new addition to the annual White House July 4th celebration," Melania said in a statement. "Americans will be able to tune in from their homes and be part of the festivities. Thank you to the National Park Service, the National Park Foundation, and the event sponsors for helping make this possible."

But while you are celebrating this Fourth of July holiday with family and friends watching fireworks and hosting a party, make sure you take time to remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Here are a few patriotic quotes, messages and wishes to share on the US Independence Day 2018.

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness – Thomas Jefferson

Tens of thousands of brave Americans died to break the chains of British tyranny so that the principles of our Declaration of Independence could take fold and flourish in the birth of a new nation – Jim Gerlach

The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants – Thomas Jefferson

I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past – Thomas Jefferson

The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, the Civil War – when I really think about them, they all seem about as likely as the parting of the Red Sea – Sarah Vowell

Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude – Thomas Jefferson

This country, with its institutions, belongs to the people who inhabit it. Whenever they shall grow weary of the existing government, they can exercise their constitutional right of amending it, or exercise their revolutionary right to overthrow it — Abraham Lincoln, 16th US President

The duty of a true Patriot is to protect his country from its government — Thomas Paine, English-American political activist.

I am well aware of the toil and blood and treasure it will cost us to maintain this declaration, and support and defend these states. Yet through all the gloom I see the rays of ravishing light and glory. I can see that the end is worth all the means. This is our day of deliverance — John Adams, 2nd US President

Wishes and messages to share

"Respect the freedom and independence we enjoy, for it has been a result of someone's hard work and sacrifices. Wishing you a happy independence day wishes. Happy July Fourth."

"It is the land of the free, the home of the brave. Let us pay tribute to the brave heroes who shed their life for the country. Wishing you all the greetings of the 242nd US Independence day."

"Freedom is something that money can't buy, it's the result of the struggles of many brave hearts. Let us honour them today and always. Happy U.S Independence Day 2018."

"Fourth of July is here. The day, which is considered the most special occasion for Americans. Wishing you the greetings of the federal holiday."