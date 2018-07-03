The fourth of July marks the American Independence Day. It was on July 4, 1776 that the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming United States of America has attained independence from the Great Britain.

While many feel that Memorial Day is one of the biggest summer holidays, many argue that July 4th is the best holiday in the summer. This is the day when the US skies are lit up with fireworks, making a visual splendour.

So what the best 4th of July fireworks to witness this year and how can you watch them? Here's a list of them:

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

This year, Macy's will mark its 42nd 4th of July Fireworks Show. More than three million people will from Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens will watch the spectacular display. The event will take place in New York City's East River. As part of the celebrations, Kelly Clarkson has been roped in to sing "God Bless America."

While people can go up their roof-tops and out in the streets to witness the brilliant show, one could also watch the fireworks on their television, CNN reports.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

The free event opens its doors three hours before the show and puts up a patriotic presentation of music and fireworks. You can walk into the event and catch a watch.

Washington DC's Fourth of July Celebration

One of the biggest fireworks in the country, best way to watch the Washington DC's Fourth of July Celebration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. However, if you cannot find a spot there, then you can head out at the city's rooftop bars or one could watch them from across the river in Arlington.

Getty Images

Granbury's Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration

The Granbury Chamber of Commerce celebrations takes place in Texas town and is a two-day affair. The celebrations take place at the townhouse square where you can grab a beer, bite into a meal from one of popular food vendors in the carnival and just watch the sky light up.

Wawa Welcome America July 4th Fireworks

America's independence was declared in Philadelphia so there is no doubt the biggest celebrations is supposed to take place here. There are several firework displays. There is one by the Delaware River waterfront and another above the Philadelphia Museum of Art.