Ajay Devgn's establishing sequence in the trailer of Sooryavanshi began with a larger than life, Rohit Shetty styled entrance. With hits such as Singham, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, in his kitty, the appearance of the tall, dark, broad-shouldered, muscular, handsome, police officer, he could have easily been the one and only action hero, but he chose to venture out and explore characters which are different from his regular image.

His ability to remain calm, while bearing a different opinion probably gained him the tag of the cool dad. In the last season of Koffee With Karan, when Ajay Devgn was invited on the show along with his wife Kajol, he did not display any feeling of hatred, although, Karan Johar had perpetually apologized for wrongly writing about them in his book 'An Unsuitable Boy'. Earlier, this year, when the anti-CAA protests had erupted in India, he upheld his strong opinion without garnering any controversies. Even when he was asked if he had been miffed with Saif Ali Khan for his interview post the release of the film, he had the most sarcastic response.

Ajay Devgn...the father

In the chat show, he had honestly confessed that one of the reasons he hates being clicked is because most of the time goes behind trying to decide which photo to upload of social media and what filter would look best on what. To cool dad Ajay Devgn that's definitely a bit annoying.

However, during an interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show What Woman Wants, Kajol had said that Ajay is their children's go-to person when it comes to deciding a location for their next vacation. Although he is the angry cop in films, when it comes to being a parent, he is nothing short of a good cop towards Nyasa and Yug.

Ajay Devgn, the cinema man

Be it De De Pyaar De or Raincoat, Ajay has managed to define versatility in the rare sense of an intelligent man. Here are some of his films you can catch up on, while you are still eagerly waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had been one of the first hit releases of 2020. In an era where a certain section of intellectuals from the Hindi Film Industry have clearly expressed that they are unacceptable towards certain ideologies, Ajay Devgn practically didn't care. As a producer, he employed a bunch of VFX people, he employed a group of writers, and he gave actors, dancers, choreographers a job to do and it turned out to be a hit too. He didn't have to lean on controversy to make sure that his film stays in the theatre, even when Saif Ali Khan, post the release of his film gave a different opinion in one of his controversial interviews.

De De Pyaar De

Out of all the Golmaals' done by Ajay Devgn, De De Pyaar De was probably a risky choice. The first question which arises is whether the cult of Ajay Devgn fans would perceive him to be a hero anymore, or if he can truly prove to everyone, that love indeed has no boundaries, and respect in a relationship can happen in while you choose to be separated from the wife.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

The Legend of Bhagat Singh still has the ability to bring out your love for the country. Perhaps, it was Ajay Devgn's natural love for India that perfectly synchronised with his character of Bhagat Singh, and it is impossible to think of any other face which could have done more justice to the role of the freedom fighter.

Even to a non-Indian, this film has the power to bring out the inner patriot in you, irrespective of the religious faith you believe in. Faith in The Legend of Bhagat Singh was explored in terms of patriotism. (This was before patriotism, nationalism became a bad word for a certain section of people).

Raincoat

It was perhaps a conscious decision by Rituparno Ghosh to cast Ajay Devgn opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. With stooped shoulders and crooked smile, he bore a long face throughout the film. Here we met an Ajay Devgn we have never seen before, a hero who didn't know about his future, a flabbergasted financially deprived man, trying to make ends meet, while also keeping his conscious human side alive.

And of course...the Golmaal series.

It is impossible to disassociate Ajay Devgn from Rohit Shetty's comedy universe of Golmaal. During the promotions of Golmaal 4, Arshad Warsi had even confessed that he considers this franchise to be his retirement option.

Even if you have disliked the manner in which Golmaal series have subsequently put an end to good comedy writing, you still don't want to miss this series of the film only to watch how bad it can get from where they used to be. The writers have also started copying from their own film only to keep the franchise hopefully alive.