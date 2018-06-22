Four ISIS terrorists, including a top commander, were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The operation began early on the morning of June 22, Friday, after police got wind of four militants hiding in a village in the area. They immediately formed a cordon around the Khiram village and began engaging the militants, resulting in the death of four, including two militants.

A civilian, identified as Muhammed Yusuf was also killed. Yusuf was the owner of the house where the militants were holed up. His wife, Hafeeza, who was severely injured was rushed to the hospital. It is unclear at this time if the militants forcefully entered Yusuf's house, or if he was sheltering them.

A member of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police, who has not been named was also killed in the gunfight. According to the cops, three other security personnel were hit but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants fired, triggering the encounter, which is still underway," a police officer said, on Friday morning. This is the first gunfight after the state was put under the Governor's rule.

Meanwhile, the youth in Jammu and Kashmir have resorted to stone-pelting at the security forces again, this time a short distance from the encounter site.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in the district of Anantnag to keep the spread of rumours under check.

After the fall of the Jammu and Kashmir government earlier this week, governor's rule was imposed in the state. The BJP broke away from the alliance with PDP, citing the lack of security measures that lead to the murder of journalist Shujaat Bhukari and soldier Aurangzeb.

[With inputs from IANS]