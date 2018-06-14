An Indian army man named Aurangzeb was abducted by suspected terrorists at Pulwama district in Kashmir on Thursday, June 14. The jawan was a rifleman in 44 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry. The police have launched an investigation.

According to India Today, Aurangzeb, a resident of Poonch district, was allegedly abducted from Old Mughal Road. There are several other reports that claim he was abducted from Shopian district. The exact location is still yet to be ascertained.

"Terrorists abducted an Army Jawan, Aurangzeb from Pulwama district. He is a resident of Poonch. Police begin an investigation in the matter," reports ANI.

(This is a developing story)