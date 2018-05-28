Three soldiers were injured in an IED blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday. An army vehicle, a Casspir, was blown up by the Improvised Explosive Device as it was passing on Turkwangan Road near Zainpora.

The terrorists had planted the IED near a water tank. The device was set off in the wee hours of Monday, when the Army vehicle was making routine rounds through the area, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The bomb blast caused the vehicle to turn turtle, injuring the security personnel travelling in it. However, there was no casualty as Casspir is a Mine-protected vehicle.

The three jawans were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention. The police said that the militants escaped from the spot after triggering the blast. A bomb disposal squad was also deployed at the site of the blast and a second IED was recovered from the site. The area is also being sanitized in order to clear the track for vehicular movement.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case, and are investigating the incident.

This is the second terrorist attack that the state has witnessed in two days. On Sunday, terrorists attacked a camp of 50 Rashtriya Rifles at Kakpora in Pulwama district.

"In a cowardly and provocative act of terror, terrorists carried out a stand-off attack on Kakapora Army Camp. One soldier martyred. Retaliatory actions ongoing" NDTV quoted a defense spokesman as saying.

A civilian, who has been identified as Bilal Ahmed, was also killed. Shops, schools and government offices are shut down in the area and the internet services are suspended in the Pulwama district after the terror attack, reported Greater Kashmir.