Senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of English daily "Rising Kashmir" Shujat Bhukhari was on Thursday shot dead by militants outside his office here, police said.
Militants fired from close range at Bukhari outside his office in the Press Enclave area of Residency Road here, critically injuring him, his driver and a security guard, police sources said.
All the three injured were shifted to hospital, where Bukhari and his driver were declared dead by doctors and the security guard is critical, the sources said.
Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family.
— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018