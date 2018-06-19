The coalition government of Bharatiya Janata Party and People's Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir has ended as the former pulled out of the alliance.

Omar Abdullah, Gulam Nabi Azad and many other politicians spoke in favour of BJP's move.

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav addressed a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon and announced that it was untenable for the party to continue its alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. Incidents of terrorism, violence and radicalisation have increased and fundamental rights of the citizens were in danger in the valley, he said.

Talking to ANI, Congress leader Gulam Nabi Azad said, "Whatever has happened is good. People of J&K will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir & have now pulled out, maximum number of civilian & army men died during these 3 years. That question does not arise (on forming an alliance with PDP)"

Some political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir and across India have welcomed the decision of the BJP.

Omar Abdullah, the former CM of J&K, tweeted, "And so it has come to pass........"

Salman Sagar, the Provincial President of Jammu and Kashmir Youth National Conference, tweeted: "This is not just a normal breakdown witnessed in the political history of J&K. It was a humiliating one, it came as a shocker to Ms. @MehboobaMufti as it is @BJP4India which pulled out from the alliance. Finally, we now come to know it was an "unholy" alliance."

"We tried our best to run the govt with BJP. This had to happen. This is a surprise for us because we did not have any indication about their decision," PDP spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir told ANI

PDP lead Naeem Akhtar told ANI, "We will talk in detail at 5pm, meanwhile she (Mehbooba Mufti) has submitted her resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "This alliance was anti-national & unnatural. Our party chief had said, this alliance won't work out. Had they continued with it they would have had to answer in 2019 Lok Sabha election."

In a series of tweets, filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Withdrawal of support to @jkpdp is a great decision by the @BJP4India, which we were demanding for long. #GovernorsRule is the only choice. The coalition had done more damage to the party and the country at large. #BJPDumpsPDP #JammuKashmir Thank you @rammadhavbjp ji for withdrawing the support to @jkpdp in J&K, which is in the interest of the internal security of the country. #BJPPDPAllianceOver #BJPDumpsPDP. Looking at the present political situation in the country, one should not be surprised if @jkpdp, @JKNC_ & @INCIndia come together to form the Govt. in J&K. #BJPDumpsPDP #BJPPDPAllianceOver