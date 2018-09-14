In an outreach to the Dawoodi Bohra community, a Shia sect of Muslims, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India treats the world as a family and takes everyone along which distinguishes it from other countries.

Speaking at Ashara Mubaraka -- Commemoration of the Martyrdom of Imam Husain -- organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community at the Saifee Mosque here, he praised the community for its honesty and said it has always played a key role in India's progress and growth story.

"We are people who treat the world as a family and follow the tradition of taking everyone along. This is the strength of our society, our heritage that distinguishes us from other countries," Modi said.

Remembering the sacrifices of Imam Husain, the prime minister said the Imam always stood against injustice and attained martyrdom for peace.

Modi said the Bohra community had imbibed the message of Imam Hussain and taken it to the world and his message has a greater relevance in today's world.

Appreciating the work done by Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the head of the Bohra community, which has a good number of business people, Modi said love and dedication towards the nation are hallmarks of his teachings.

He said the government was encouraging honest businessmen through laws like the GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and has succeeded in sending a clear message in the past four years that business should be carried out according to rules.

He said the country has achieved an over 8 per cent GDP growth rate due to the fair business practices encouraged by his government.

"The businessmen and traders are the backbones of the economy. They are an important unit to produce employment. They are being encouraged to the extent possible. But this is also true that all five fingers are not alike. There are people in society who treat dishonesty as the business," Modi said.

"In the last four years, the government has succeeded in giving a clear message that all activities should take place within the rules. The honest businessmen are being encouraged through GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy code," Modi added.

He said India is the fastest growing economy among the major economies and is seeking to achieve a double-digit growth rate now. "And the way we are progressing, the country can achieve it despite the challenges before us."

The Prime Minister said that the kind of esteem India had in the past, "we have the opportunity to get the same respect for New India."

Modi said his relationship with the Bohra community was very old and they supported his endeavors when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

"It is my good fortune that I have always got your affection. There will probably be no village in Gujarat which does not have a businessman from the Bohra community. When I was chief minister, they gave me support at every step. Your warmth has brought me here," Modi said.

He said the Bohra community had helped the Gujarat government cope with the water problem and malnutrition and had built 11,000 houses for the poor.

Referring to Indore, he said the city was the leader in the cleanliness drive and Bhopal has also done good work in the area. "The youth in entire Madhya Pradesh is giving speed to this campaign."