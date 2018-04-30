Google is celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of Father of Indian Cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke, with a doodle dedicated to him. The iconic director helmed India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913.

The doodle shows a young Phalke holding film negatives, directing and giving scene directions, but do you know you made the illustration? The doodle is made by London-based artist Aleesha Nandhra.

Nandhra is an illustrator who graduated from the Cambridge School of Art in 2014. "I am an Illustrator and sometimes Printmaker with a sweet-tooth based in London," her bio on her website says.

"I had the amazinggg opportunity to create a @google doodle for google India! It's to celebrate the 148th Birthday of Dadsaheb Phalke, who created India's first silent film in 1913. You can check it out if you head over to google India, Canada, Australia or New Zealand. Or by going to the google doodle archive," she posted on Instagram Monday.



In an interview in 2014 with Creative Safari, Nandhra said that she takes her inspiration from music and pop art. "I grew up with parents who were music lovers, and some of my earliest memories are of listening to music while being able to hold the LP cover and look at the artwork. I think that's probably where my love for the relationship and association between art, design, and music comes from," she said.

She also spoke about her favorite illustrators and said she looks up to artist Peter Blake. "The one person I always constantly come back to is Peter Blake," she said adding, "I also love the work of Herve Morvan, Ben Newman, Eric Carle, Ping Zhu, Andrew Kolb… I could keep going! I have so many for different reasons!"

Nandhra's illustration was selected as the doodle to honor the legendary filmmaker on his birth anniversary, April 30. During his time, Phalke made 95 movies and 27 short films. Mohini Bhasmasur (1913), Satyavan Savitri (1914), Lanka Dahan (1917), Shri Krishna Janma (1918) and Kaliya Mardan (1919) are some of his memorable works.

On April 30, 1870, Phalke was born as Dadasaheb Govind Phalke in Trymbakeshwar, located in India's Maharashtra state. He studied photography, lithography, architecture, drawing, painting, engineering, and even magic. He started his career as a photographer and also worked with painter Raja Ravi Varma.

It was in 1912 he made the film Raja Harishchandra and a year later it was publicly shown, which marked the beginning of the Indian cinema.