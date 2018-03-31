Google is known to honor personalities and celebrate events through quirky and creative doodles. And keeping up with this tradition, Google Doodle is honoring the 153rd birth anniversary of Anandi Gopal Joshi, the first female doctor in India.

The doodle shows Joshi in a green sari standing before a settlement, holding a degree and wearing a stethoscope around her neck. While she may be the first female doctor in India, her doodle appears in several Google homepages such as Google UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Who was Anandi Gopal Joshi?