Kareena Kapoor Khan who is happily married to Saif Ali Khan with her 2-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan is all set to welcome her second baby. Her pregnancy report is out in open that says that she is suffering from baby fever and the condition is Zimmedari complex. The only cure to this is a meditation that comes along with a warning that says 'bina kisi disturbance ke if possible'.

Confused? Surprised? Or shocked? We'll sort all that out. Kareena is pregnant in reel life but not in real life. The trailer of her upcoming movie Good Newwz recently released starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanj and Kiara Advani. According to the trailer, Kareena-Akshay and Diljit-Kiara are two couples who wish to conceive a child but due to some confusion, their sperms get exchanged. Dharma Productions has shared Kareena aka Deepti Batra's pregnancy report on their Instagram handle.



According to the reports, Deepti Batra is suffering from Zimmedari complex, the symptoms are the baby fever. It can be treated by meditation with a warning that says 'bina kisi disturbance ke if possible'. Not only Kareena but in fact, Akshay, Diljit and Kiara's medical reports are also out. Scroll down to have a look at them. Akshay Kumar who plays Varun Batra in the film shared his medical report on his Instagram account which says that he is suffering from a medical condition of the top quality bearer, the symptoms are Goof Ups se pareshan and the treatment to this is 'Wife Ki Baat hamesha suno'

Diljit Dosanj and Kiara Advani's medical reports are equally hilarious.



Good Newwz is a story that takes you on a journey of married couples and their struggles to conceive a child. The movie is directed by debutant Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan and Arun Bhatia under the banner Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. This funny entertainer is slated to release on the 27 December 2019. So are you ready for the complete dose of entertainment as the Good Newwz is soon to arrive?