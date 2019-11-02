Housefull 4 has been making huge box office collection since its opening day. However, some trade experts have alleged that the numbers have been falsely inflated by the producers of the film.

While Housefull 4 box office figures have been impressive, talks about the alleged collection manipulation is also being made on social media. As the movie is about to cross Rs 150 crore net at the Indian box office, it is being said that the makers of the comedy-drama have been giving out inflated numbers from day 1.

Akshay Kumar has now reacted to these allegations, denying any such manipulative practice being followed. The actor said that Fox Star Studios is a highly credible production house, and they do not need to inflate box office numbers. He further said that nobody lies about box office figures.

Akshay Kumar's statement

"Fox Star Studios has big credibility. We should use our brains. They make films of millions and millions of dollars and for them to increase by 3 or 5, nothing will happen. So, let's talk sense. Nobody is going to lie for this. One can call theatres and calculate it," Akshay reportedly said while talking about the controversy.

Housefull 4 dominates box office

Although Housefull 4 received mostly negative reviews from the critics, the movie kept witnessing massive footfalls at theatres. The film is running strong at the commercial circuits even after its first week. It is expected to reach Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic market soon.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 features Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hedge among others.