Multi-starrer Housefull 4 is one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of this year. The film has a huge star cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

As Housefull has been a highly successful franchise, hopes with the fourth installment are also high. A special screening of the film was held before its official release, following which may positive words for the movie poured in on social media. Many celebrities who have watched the film praised Housefull 4, calling it a laughter-riot.

" Housefull 4 is here to entertain you this Diwali. Laughter, laughter and more laughter to put you in the perfect festive mood," tweeted casting director Mukesh Chhabra. "The HouseFull 4 is a complete family Diwali bonanza. A laugh riot that also packs in a story. Mega production & actors in top form. There is something endearing about a film that delivers what it promises. Blockbuster for sure. Entertainment ka bol-BALA!! O Bala...O Bala!," tweeted Mushtaq Sheikh.

Many other people on Twitter appreciated the comedy-drama. However, it is the critics' review that matters more when it comes to movies. Some reviews have already come out, but those are not so trust-worthy. See some of the audience reviews of Housefull 4 below, and watch this space for detailed critics review of the film.

#Housefull4 have some very hilarious moments, they r loud but funny for sure.Don't wana reveal definition of characters but 2 of them r superb as far as performance we concern. @akshaykumar supported the film like BIG brother. SUPER HIT !!

Rating's 3.75/5 ?#Housefull4Review pic.twitter.com/7IeCSZ4kzE — REAL BOX-OFFICE (@teamrb_) October 24, 2019

First Review by Nupur Sanon on her Instagram story for Housefull 4

?? pic.twitter.com/mBUWpbZuQc — Deepak Singh Chauhan ☆HOUSEFULL4♡ (Akki) (@Thakur6797) October 24, 2019

Early reports are coming for #Housefull4 is very good.

Can't wait tomorrow

Booked My tommorow 8.00 Am ticket right now.

Super Star @akshaykumar — Anurag Pandit (@Anuraghindu86) October 24, 2019