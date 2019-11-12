Yash is going places and his KGF: Chapter 1 alone has given him a nation-wide popularity. The movie not only made record-breaking business at the box office, but also it reached every household through TV and OTT (Amazon Prime).

A New Feather in Rocky Bhai's Cap

The movie earned numerous of accolades, so as Yash. Now, the actor has got one more feather in his cap as he has found a place in GQ India's 50 Most Influential Young Indians list. The icing on the cake is Rocky Bhai received the award from India's leading filmmaker Karan Johar.

After receiving the award, Yash thanked the magazine and tweeted, "Truly humbled & honoured to be a part of @GQIndia's 50 Most Influential Young Indians list. Thank you for recognising the growth and the story we are weaving together as an industry. Thank you to all my fans & well wishers for their continued support and blessings! #TheNameIsYash. [sic]" Thus becoming the first Sandalwood actor to get the award.

As he shared the pictures, another picture of Yash with Karan Johar has gone viral. In the photo, the duo is seen having a deep conversation.

KGF: Chapter 2

Currently, Yash, who recently became the father of a baby boy, is working on the second instalment of KGF. "I have been busy with KGF: Chapter 2. It is a massive project. I used to speak about the first instalment on the same lines. If you remember, I had told you that KGF 1 would be the pride of Kannada film industry and you have seen the result," he had said in an interaction with the media, last month.

The shooting is likely to be wrapped up by January 2020 and it is expected to be ready for release by April or May. In the second instalment, Sanjay Dutt will be playing an important role of Adheera.