Ace designer Manish Malhotra's father, who was in his early 90s, passed away on Monday due to age-related illness. He was not keeping well for the past few days. Bollywood celebrities and close friends from the industry like Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the Malhotra family.

Kareena's gesture

While Alia Bhatt visited Manish's residence along with future mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Kareena arrived with sister Karisma Kapoor. As Kareena was coming out of the house, she met Jaya Bachchan who had just arrived. Kareena greeted Jaya Bachchan with a smile, made small talk and the two of them walked their own ways. However, ever since then, fans have been unable to digest Kareena smiling on such a sad occasion. Trolls have called out Kareena Kapoor for smiling while paying respect to her 'best friend's' father.

For and against Kareena

"She is laughing, like literally," "Kareena is always interested in photoshoots," "Does it even look like someone has died," "On top of that she is wearing so much of makeup," "At least Kareena could have pretended to be sad," were some of the comments slamming Kareena for smiling and laughing.

Few even came out in support of Kareena and said, "There's a difference between laughing and smiling. In the video, she is smiling. Pictures don't always show what's happening(sic)," another user said, "what do you want her to do? Cry upon seeing Jaya?"

Jaya Bachchan loses her cool

While leaving Manish Malhotra's residence, Jaya was upset seeing so many photographers. While photographers were trying to take pictures, Jaya lashed out at them and said, "You don't have any manners na? You don't think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it." This is not the first time when Jaya Bachchan has lost her cool with reporters.

A prayer meeting in the memory of Manish Malhotra's father, Suraj Malhotra, will take place in a suburban hotel on Thursday.