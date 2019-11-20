Ace designer Manish Malhotra's father, who was in his early 90s, passed away on Monday due to age-related illness. He was not keeping well for the past few days. Bollywood celebrities and close friends from the industry like Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor and filmmaker Punit Malhotra were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the Malhotra family.

An infuriated Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan has never had an affable association with the media and we got a glimpse of it once again. While leaving Manish Malhotra's residence, Jaya was upset seeing so many photographers. While photographers were trying to take pictures, Jaya lashed out at them and said, "You don't have any manners na? You don't think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it." This is not the first time when Jaya Bachchan lost her cool on reporters.

A few months back, while Jaya Bachchan was leaving from an event, the photographers requested for a photo. However, Jaya again had lost her cool on them and said, "Maaf kar do, ho gaya (Forgive me, it's enough)." "No one wants to indulge in an argument with celebrities anymore. We do respect their privacy and want to click pictures of them only when they are comfortable. Ideally when someone comes for an event, we assume that they will pose for pictures. But seeing her reaction, we immediately asked all the other photographers to back off and just took candid pictures of her," Deccan Chronicle quoted a photographer present there as saying.

Jaya reprimands journalists

A few years back, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were heading to attend Subhash Ghai's party. Jaya had reprimanded journalists for calling Aishwarya by her name. She had said, "Kya Aishwarya , Aishwarya bula rahe ho, tumhare class me padhti thi kya?" The video went viral and kept coming back on social media over and over again. Much later, Abhishek Bachchan came to his mother's defence and supported her action. Talking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek had said, "Nobody calls her Ash. Her name is Aishwarya. And that's what my mother said."