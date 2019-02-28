Jaya Bachchan has always been one of Bollywood's most unfiltered and unabashed celeb. From her scoldings to the media to her candid answers on talk shows, Jaya Bachchan never fails to amuse. In fact, when we look back, there have been several instances of Jaya Bachchan schooling the media and even few celebrities (certain instances) when things didn't go as expected.

One such instance was when Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were once heading to attend Subhash Ghai's party. Jaya had reprimanded journalists for calling Aishwarya by her name. She had said, "Kya Aishwarya , Aishwarya bula rahe ho, tumhare class me padhti thi kya?"

The video went viral and kept coming back on social media over and over again. Much later, Abhishek Bachchan came to his mother's defence and supported her action. Talking to Hindustan Times, Abhishek said, "Nobody calls her Ash. Her name is Aishwarya. And that's what my mother said."

However, it wasn't 'Ash' that Jaya Bachchan had a problem with. Jaya had objected to the media calling Aishwarya just 'Aishwarya' and not 'ma'am'.

On work front, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were supposed to come together for 'Gulabjamun'. However, as per latest reports, Jr Bachchan and the Bachchan bahu's film has been shelved as the romance angle in the film didn't suit them. The duo thought that romancing on screen is not something the audience would want to see or appreciate. They felt, considering their real-life journey, audience and fans would want to see their romance go beyond just a fling and turn into something substantial, which was not the plot.

Well, all we can do is hope and pray that the duo choose a project together, soon!