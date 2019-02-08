Shah Rukh Khan once had a nasty fight with Salman Khan, during which the former had reportedly made an inappropriate remark on the Bharat actor's ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. His remark had not only irked Salman, but also the actress' mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan.

In an interview after the brawl, Jaya had expressed discontent at SRK's comment on Aishwarya, and even had said that she would have slapped him if he was at her home.

"Of course, I do. I haven't had the opportunity to discuss it with him, and I am going to speak to him about it. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that's it," the veteran actress had told People magazine when asked if she held anything against him.

Shah Rukh and Salman's fight had happened during Katrina Kaif's birthday bash many years ago. The brawl had started after the Tubelight actor mocked Shah Rukh's TV show Paanchvi Paas, following which, the latter insulted Salman on lines of his show Dus Ka Dum. SRK then ended up making inappropriate comments on Salman's past girlfriends, primarily on Aishwarya.

However, that was not the only time when Jaya made unpleasant remarks on Shah Rukh. After the release of Happy New Year, she had said that it was a very nonsensical film, and she would not have bothered to watch it if her son Abhishek Bachchan was not a part of it.

This remark certainly had not gone down well with King Khan, who had responded to it saying that Amitabh Bachchan starrer Amar Akbar Anthony was also considered nonsensical initially, but was then listed as one of the most entertaining ones.