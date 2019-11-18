Ace designer Manish Malhotra's father, who was in his early 90s, passed away on Monday due to age-related illness. He was not keeping well for the past few days.

Bollywood celebrities and close friends from the industry like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Boney Kapoor and filmmaker Punit Malhotra were seen arriving at Manish Malhotra's residence to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the Malhotra family.

Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi, who are one of Manish Malhotra's closest friend, were one of the first ones to pay their last respects earlier in the day.

Take a look.