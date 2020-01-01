Akshay Kumar's Good News (also spelled as Good Newwz) has shown huge growth in its collection at the Indian box office in the morning and matinee shows on Wednesday. It has crossed Rs 100 crore mark on its sixth day in the domestic market.

Having made a superb collection on the weekend, Good News witnessed around 25 percent drop in its business on Monday. But its collection was far better than many other big-ticket Hindi films. Despite lower ticket rates, the comedy-drama went on to show decent growth on Tuesday, New Year Eve.

Good News has collected a total of Rs 94.60 crore gross at the Indian box office in six days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz gallops into #NewYear triumphantly... Packs a superb number on Day 5 [New Year Eve], despite lower ticket rates on weekdays... Will cross ₹ cr today [Wed; 1 Jan]... 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr, Tue 16.20 cr. Total: ₹ 94.60 cr. #India biz."

Wednesday happens to be a New Year holiday for many people across the country. This is boosted its collection on its sixth day. Good News needed to collect Rs 5.40 crore net to cross Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market. As per the trends in the morning and matinee shows, the movie has already collected this amount.

Good News has become the 18th Hindi movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark in the domestic market in 2019. It has also become Akshay Kumar's fourth movie to achieve this feat in the year. He is the only hero to churn out four Rs 100 crore movies in this year. It is the 11th movie to cross the mark in his career.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba, which was released on December 28, 2018, had crossed Rs 100 core net mark on January 1, 2019. Now, the coincidence is that Good News does it on January 1, 2020. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "⭐ #Simmba - the last release of 2018 - crossed ₹ cr mark on 1 Jan [2019]. ⭐ #GoodNewwz - the last release of 2019 - will also cross ₹ cr mark on 1 Jan [2020]. A wonderful coincidence, isn't it?"