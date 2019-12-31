Akshay Kumar's Good News (also spelt as Good Newwz) has successfully cleared the Monday test. It has gone on to score a double-digit collection at the Indian box office on its fourth day. Its total has inched closer to the 80 crore mark.

Having opened to decent response, Good News collected Rs 64.99 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Revised: Sun 25.65 cr. Total: ₹ 64.99 cr... Mon numbers should be strong at multiplexes... #NewYear celebrations will boost biz on Tue [31 Dec 2019] and Wed [1 Jan 2020]... Should cross ₹ 100 cr before Week 1 concludes."

Trade experts predicted that the word of mouth would help it fare well on Monday too. As predicted, Good News remained strong at the ticket counters in the morning and afternoon shows. Sumit Kadel tweeted on Monday, #GoodNewwz is heading towards DOUBLE DIGIT monday collection. Noon shows are doing well & advance for evening shows are good too."

Having good advance bookings, Good News witnessed a superb amount of footfalls especially in the multiplexes in the evening shows. Later, Sumit Kadel added, "#GoodNewwz is registering terrific occupancy in evening shows, Day-4 minimum collection would be in the range of ₹ 11-12 cr nett, could go higher if night shows perfors well."

As per early estimates, the Akshay Kumar starrer has shown just around 23 percent growth on Monday, when compared to its opening day collection. Good News is estimated to have collected nearly Rs 13.41 crore net at the Indian box office on Monday. Its four-day total collection stands at Rs 78.40 crore net in the domestic market.

Good News collection on Monday

Trade analysts predict that Good News would make a better collection on Tuesday and Wednesday than Monday. Producer Karan Johar tweeted a poster revealing the day-wise collection of Good News and wrote, "No goof-up here, it's your love that's making this the best goof-up of the year!! #GoodNewwz in cinemas now!"