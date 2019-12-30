Good Newwz has collected over Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days. It has become one of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the opening weekend.

Before its release, Good Newwz grabbed many eyeballs across the globe through its poster, teaser, trailer and songs. After seeing a massive response for its promos, the distributors booked 3,100 screens in the domestic market and 700 screens in the key international markets. The hype helped it record a decent advance for its opening weekend.

Good Newwz opened to good response in both India as well as the international markets on Friday. The filmgoers were impressed with the film and the word of mouth boosted its business over the weekend. The Akshay Kumar starrer went on strength and strength at the worldwide box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Good Newwz collected Rs 64.99 cr

Good Newwz has collected Rs 64.99 crore net at the Indian box office in the first weekend. Its three-day gross total stands at Rs 77.36 crore in the domestic market. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Revised: Sun 25.65 cr. Total: ₹ 64.99 cr... Mon numbers should be strong at multiplexes... #NewYear celebrations will boost biz on Tue [31 Dec 2019] and Wed [1 Jan 2020]... Should cross ₹ 100 cr before Week 1 concludes."

Good Newwz has also fared well and collected Rs 24.19 crore gross at the overseas box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz - #Overseas - Opening Weekend: $ 3.39 million [₹ 24.19 cr]... Key markets... ⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 1.58 mn ⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 606k ⭐ #UK: $ 384k ⭐ #ANZ and #Fiji: $ 474k."

Good Newwz has collected a total of Rs 101.55 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has become another big hit for Akshay Kumar, which has already scored a hat-trick success with Housefull 3, Keshari and Mission Mangal in 2019. It has also emerged one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.