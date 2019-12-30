Akshay Kumar's Good News (also spelt as Good Newwz) has made decent collections at the Indian box office in three days. But the film has failed to beat the first weekend records of his previous releases Kesari and Mission Mangal.

Before its release, Good News had a huge hype, curiosity and expectations generated by its promos and ensemble cast. The distributors released the movie in 3,100 screens in the domestic market in a bid to cash in the Akki mania. The hype helped it register decent advance booking. After seeing these factors, trade experts predicted that the comedy-drama would start with a bang at the box office.

Good News opened to superb response and collected Rs 17.56 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. But the film could not surpass the benchmarks set by Akshay Kumar's 2019 releases - Housefull 4, Kesari and Mission Mangal. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection with the movie witnessing nearly 25 percent growth. It minted Rs 21.78 crore net in the domestic market on Saturday.

Having superb advance booking, Good News went on to show another 25+ percent growth in its business in the domestic box office on Sunday. Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood film trade, tweeted, "#GoodNewwz Sunday- Another 25-30% Jump compared to Saturday. Film morning shows & advance for noon shows are way better than last 2 days."

Good News total collection in 1st weekend

As per the early estimates, Good News has collected more than Rs 26 crore net at the Indian box office on Sunday (third day). Its first weekend total has reached Rs 65.34 crore net in the domestic market. Its three-day total gross collection stands at Rs 77.78 crore. Trade experts predict that the movie would surpass Rs 115 crore net mark by the end of its opening week.

Rohit Jaiswal, another trade B-Town observer, tweeted, "Good Newwz Weekend 1 = 65-66cr (Aprx). Good Growth on Sunday as well where film collections went upto 25-26cr. As word of mouth is extremely positve film will witness a big jump on 31st Dec / 1st Jan, going per calculations #GoodNewwz is all set for 105-115cr as Week 1."

Akshay Kumar is on peaks with back-to-back hits like Housefull 4, Kesari and Mission Mangal in 2019. Considering its pre-release hype, Good News was expected to shatter all the records of these movies and set new benchmarks for his upcoming films. But the movie could not beat the record of his 2019 releases.

Here are the details of Akshay Kumar's 2019 releases: