Akshay Kumar's Good News (also spelled as Good Newwz) witnessed decent growth in its collection at the Indian box office on Saturday. Its two-day total has inched closer to Rs 50 crore gross mark in the domestic market.

Having a huge hype, the Raj Mehta-directed comedy film, which is about two couples' tryst with in vitro fertilization, was released in 3,100 screens in India on December 27. Good News collected Rs 17.56 crore net at the domestic box office on the first day. But the movie failed to enter the list of top 10 biggest opening Bollywood movies of 2019.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz packs a solid total on Day 1... Gathers speed from evening shows... Multiplexes especially record excellent numbers... North circuits dominate... Biz should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 17.56 cr. #India biz... 2019 concludes with #GoodNewwz."

Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer movie was successful in striking a chord with filmgoers across the country. A strong word of mouth boosted its collection on Saturday. Good News witnessed 24.03 percent growth and collected Rs 21.78 crore net at the Indian box office on its second day. Its two-day total stands at Rs 39.34 crore net (Rs 46.83 crore gross) in the domestic market.

Early trends show that Good News has shown further growth on Sunday and is likely to cross Rs 65 crore net mark at the domestic box office in the first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz lives up to its title... Metros [especially North circuits] outstanding... Multiplexes of Tier-2 cities very good... Mass pockets witness growth... Eyes ₹ 65 cr [+/-] total [opening weekend]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr. Total: ₹ 39.34 cr. #India biz.."

However, Good News also started on a superb note in the key international markets and collected Rs 7.57 crore gross at the overseas box office on the first day. Taran Adarsh added, "#GoodNewwz - #Overseas - Day 1: $ 1.06 million [₹ 7.57 cr]... Key markets... ⭐ #USA + #Canada: $ 457k ⭐ #UAE + #GCC: $ 236k ⭐ #UK: $ 109k ⭐ #ANZ and #Fiji: $ 138k Note: #AkshayKumar's biggest *Day 1* in international markets."