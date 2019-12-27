Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz (News/Newz) has opened to a decent response at the Indian box office and is set to beat the first-day collection records of Dabangg 3 and Saaho, which are among the top 10 biggest opener Bollywood movies of 2019.

Ever since its launch, Good Newwz has been riding on a huge hype for various reasons. Its promos grabbed many eyeballs across the globe and generated a lot of curiosity about the movie. After seeing the hysteria surrounding it, the distributors booked nearly 3,800 screens in the domestic market and its screen count is bigger than Akshay Kumar's Independence Day release Mission Mangal.

The hype and curiosity helped Good Newwz register decent amount of advance booking before its release. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "Advance booking of #GoodNewwz is good, film has got tremendous number of shows at multiplexes across India resulting into slightly low advance compared to other akshay films this year. Nevertheless film will have a good spot booking & shall post a very good Day-1 total."

Another Trade film trade analyst tweeted, "Good Newwz has decent advance booking, given the concept of the film it's still a good advance... It will open slow in the morning shows but will consolidate it's position with every passing show, multiplex films tend to show huge growth in the evening and night shows."

As predicted, Good Newwz has taken a good opening in the early morning shows on Friday with an average of over 25 percent occupancy in the cinema halls across the country. It has better footfalls in multiplexes when compared to single screens. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#GoodNewwz has a good start at the box office. Film opened with approx 25-30% occupancy in early morning shows across India."

Having impressed the viewers, the Raj Mehta-directed comedy movie has shown decent growth in its regular morning and matinee shows. The movie has superb advance bookings for its evening shows, which will boost its business further. As per early trends, Good Newwz is likely to collect nearly Rs 25 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day of its release.

If it crosses Rs 25 crore mark, Good Newwz would beat the records of Akshay Kuamr's 2019 releases Kesari and Houseful 4, but it would not surpass the mark of Mission Mangal. The movie will also shatter the opening records of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 and Prabhas' Saaho.