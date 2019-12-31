Some fans of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar have alleged that producer Karan Johar is under-reporting the box office collection of the latest movie Good Newwz which minted Rs 78.40 crore in four days.

We have heard about some Bollywood filmmakers inflating box office collections of their films to show them as a hit, but for the first time, we hear about under-reporting of collection figures of a film. Yes! You read right! Akshay Kumar's fans have made this allegation against producer Karan Johar.

Good Newwz is the last most-anticipated Bollywood movie of the year 2019. Its promos had grabbed a massive amount of attention and created a lot of curiosity about the film before its release. The comedy-drama hit a record number of cinema halls with a superb advance booking for its opening weekend. Above all, it got a strong word of mouth, which made the family audience flock the theatres.

'Karan stop underreporting,' trends on social media

Akshay Kumar's fans were delighted to see these factors, which, they felt, would make Good News one of the top five biggest opening and highest-grossing Bollywood films in the opening weekend in 2019. But to their dismay, the collection figures were much lower than what they expected from the movie, which failed to beat the records of his previous releases of the year – Kesari and Mission Mangal.

Many fans of Akshay Kumar are upset with the low numbers of Good News. They feel that Karan Johar is under-reporting its collection figures. In reply to Akki's latest tweet, they cursed the producer and also requested the actor not to work with him again. They are trending, "Karan Stop Underreporting."

Today, Karan Johar tweeted a poster featuring four-day collection of Good Newwz and wrote, "No goof-up here, it's your love that's making this the best goof-up of the year!! #GoodNewwz in cinemas now!" A few fans of Akshay Kumar replied to his post, they said that he has goofed up the numbers of the film.

However, Good News has collected Rs 78.40 crore net at the Indian box office in four days. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#GoodNewwz collects in double digits on Day 4, passes crucial Mon test with flying colors... Multiplexes fantastic... Biz should jump today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]... Fri 17.56 cr, Sat 21.78 cr, Sun 25.65 cr, Mon 13.41 cr. Total: ₹ 78.40 cr. #India biz."

