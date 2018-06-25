A 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend were allegedly harassed on board a local train in West Bengal for asking passengers in the general compartment to give them space to sit. The woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone and later took to Facebook to narrate their ordeal.

The incident comes just a few days after a young couple travelling by Kolkata Metro was thrashed by the passengers for 'standing too close' to each other.

According to the woman, the incident took place when she was returning home with her 28-year-old boyfriend on Saturday. The couple was travelling to Barrackpore and had boarded the Krishnanagar local train from the busy Sealdah station at 9 pm.

In her social media post, the woman said that on boarding the train, they had requested a middle-aged man to shift to either one corner or the other of a seat so that they can sit together. However, he refused to make space for them as he wanted to sit under the fan.

The couple squeezed themselves into whatever little space was there. However, other passengers who boarded the local train started misbehaving with them, reported India Today. Not only did they ask her to move to a ladies section — irrespective of the fact that both male and female passengers can travel in a general compartment, but also commented on her dress.

The woman, who was dressed in a pair of jeans and t-shirt, was asked not to board the train in such clothes.

The man, who had refused to move away from under the fan, also told them to go home and sit on each other's lap. The woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone and has filed a complaint with the Government Railway Police.

Here's what the woman wrote in her Facebook post: