Geetha Govindam starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for world television premiere this weekend and 60 lucky viewers will get pattu saree and gold coin for taking part in the contest.

Geetha Govindam was released in the cinema halls on August 15 and collected Rs 130 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. Its distributors invested Rs 15 crore on its theatrical rights and the movie has fetched Rs 70 crore for them. The movie has become the biggest Tollywood earner of 2018.

Vijay Devarakonda's success graph and the hype surrounding Geetha Govindam had generated huge demand for its satellite rights. Popular TV channels like Star Maa and Zee Telugu were reportedly vying to acquire its TV rights. A week after it hit the screens, the makers struck a deal with Zee Telugu, which agreed to pay Rs 4.50 crore and acquire its rights. Now, the TV channel is set to premiere the movie.

A statement released to the media reads, "Zee Telugu promises to increase your celebration quotient this festive season with the World Television Premiere of blockbuster film Geetha Govindam. The movie promises a high entertainment quotient. With a blockbuster movie and an opportunity to win pattu sarees and gold coins, it literally calls out for 'Inkem Inkem Kaavaale?' this festival."

Geetha Govindam will have its TV premiere between 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on November 4. "Viewers will get an opportunity to answer 5 questions regarding Geetha Govindam that will be appear during the movie telecast. Lucky winner will be announced every 3 minutes during the 3-hour movie duration, and a total of 60 lucky winners will receive the exciting prizes by Zee Telugu," reads Zee Telugu statement.

Geetha Govindam is about young college lecturer Vijay Govind (Vijay Deverakonda), who likes to goof around with his mates. When he decides to get married, he to run into level-headed woman Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna), who is wary of strangers and thinks that he is an irresponsible guy. How he manages to win her heart forms the crux of the story.

The sparkling chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, brilliant scripting, great use of humour, and the music enhance the viewing experience every further. Director Parasuram's sudden plot twists will guarantee to have you at the edge of your seats, to say the least.