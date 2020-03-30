A few days ago, the Greater Chennai Corporation had pasted 'home quarantine' sticker outside Kamal Haasan's house without his consent. It created a lot of confusion and the actor clarified later that he had not travelled abroad recently, and the house has been converted to his Makkal Needhi Maiam office.

Confusion due to Gauthami

The spokesperson of the party stated that the local government was trying to needle him. Later, G Prakash, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation, stated that it was pasted because of the address mentioned in the passport of his ex-partner Gauthami after she returned to Chennai from Dubai, a few weeks ago.

Gauthami under Home Quarantine?

This paved way for the rumours of Gauthami being under home quarantine for suspected exposure to Coronavirus. Putting an end to the speculations, the actress indicated that she is fine and tweeted, "Gd morning everyone, just wanted 2 let all of you know that I am safe & sound at home. As I have been since my return 2 India 20 days ago. I'm sure all of u r also following the prescribed (& sensible) rules & staying safe. Use this time wisely & positively! ❤️ #StayHomeStaySafe. [sic]"

Gauthami was in a relationship with Kamal Haasan for 13 year and parted ways in 2016. Apparently, the actress is yet to change her address that is mentioned in her passport.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus or Covid-19 originated in China's Wuhan city in December 2019. It has spread across the world and has infected over 7.23 lakh, globally. As a measure to prevent the spread of the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NDA government announced the lockdown of the country for 21 days on 25 March.

In India, the number of cases has gone to 1150, while in Tamil Nadu it has reached 50.