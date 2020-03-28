Kamal Haasan has given a clarification on the rumours which claimed that the Ulaganayagan was under home quarantine after being infected by Coronavirus aka Covid-19. This speculations started after the Chennai City Corporation allegedly posted a notice outside his residence.

In a press release, Kamal Haasan thanked his well-wishers who were worried over the latest reports, but clarified that he was not under home quarantine. "Based on the notice stuck outside my house, news has been spread saying that I have been quarantined. But, most of you already know that I have not been living there for the past few years and the Makkal Needhi Maiam party office has been functioning from there," he claims.

Kamal Haasan's Clarification

The Vishwaroopam star further clarifies, "So the news that I have been quarantined is not true. As a precautionary measure, I have undertaken social distancing as I requested the public too. I would again reemphasise all of us to undertake social distancing as a pprecautionary measure."

The 67-year old also requesed media to verify news before spreading it. "I also request all new agencies to verify news before breaking it so that fake news does not get spread," he added.

Makkal Needhi Maiam Statement

Murali Appas, the spokesperson of Makkal Needhi Maiam, has given further clarification that Kamal Haasan has not travelled abroad since January. The authorities have posted it without informing the security of the building.

He accused the local government is needling Kamal Haasan. It may be recalled that the actor was questioned by cops over the accident occurred on the sets of Indian 2 which killed three in the incident.

The actor-turned-politician had approached the Madras High Court alleging police of harassing him and has exempted Kamal Haasan from appearing for the crime scene recreation at the spot.