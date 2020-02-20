The death of three technicians on Indian 2 sets on Wednesday evening, 19 February, has come as a shock to the fans. The mishap occurred when 150-feet crane crashed to the ground at the EVP Film City where the shooting has been in progress in a special erected set.

Over 10 people that includes director Shankar have been reportedly injured and now it has come to light that Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal had a narrow escape. Costume designer Amritha Ram, an eyewitness, has shared about the horrific incident where the life and death decided in a matter of seconds.

On Twitter, she wrote, "Providential escape from the ghastly mishap .Literally 10secs away from being crushed under.fortunate Kamal sir ,Kajal n me who were right under are safe #count your blessings our crushed canopy under the crane . we are #safe RIP our fellow mates @ikamalhaasan @MsKajalAggarwal. [sic]"

Kajal Aggarwal too has tweeted about her near-death experience. She wrote, "In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. . [sic]"

Condoling the death of three technicians, Kajal Aggarwal posted, "Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2 @LycaProductions. [sic]"

Kajal's sister too has spoken about the incident and wrote, "Prayers for the entire crew. I can't thank god enough for all those saved. I couldn't sleep the night thinking the person under that canopy where the crane crashed, was my sister and she escaped by a split second. #heartfeltgratitude @MsKajalAggarwal. [sic]"

#Indian2 set accident happened around 9:15 PM last night.. At EVP Film City in outskirts of Chennai..



A heavy lighting equipment being lifted on a crane fell on a Canopy, where Monitor was placed to check the shots..



The injured are admitted to Saveetha Medical College hospital pic.twitter.com/S9joSWxL2B — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 20, 2020

As per the reports, the team was filming an action sequence where heavy-lighting equipment was mounted on a crane which crashed and fell down. The three killed were Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant) and Madhu (a production assistant), Lyca Productions said in a statement.

Shankar-directorial movie has Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in the leads.