The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are not in favour of Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM). It is now being reported that none of the above (NOTA) ballot option has received more votes than MNM in the Tamil Nadu by-polls. MNM has reportedly failed in Pappireddipatti, Vilathikulam and Thiruvarur.

In the initial vote counting, TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) along with Kamla Haasan's MNM had shown zero impact. However, MNM pulled 12.5 per cent, 13 per cent and 12 per cent votes in Chennai South, Central and North Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

The 'torch bearer' party was launched by the actor on February 21, 2018, with its main focus on the fight against corruption and development of rural Tamil Nadu.