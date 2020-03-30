Having a very likely similarity to the rhyme of the novel coronavirus pandemic that continues to guzzle the world, the villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district have landed in grave trouble.

The residents of the 'Korauna' village in the district say that right from the outbreak of the highly communicable life-threatening virus in the country, they have been facing discrimination. As the havoc keeps on increasing per day, the residents are also accused of a crime unknown.

Even telephones call negated!

According to the residents, the condition is so horrifying that the other people are so scared that they don't even want to answer telephone calls.

"No one is willing to come out; people are terrified in our village. When we tell people we are from Korauna, they avoid us. They don't understand that it's a village, not someone infected with the virus," said Rajan, one of the residents of the village.

While another local Sunil helplessly asked the media, "If we are out on roads and the police enquire where we are headed to and we tell them that we are going to Korauna, they look unsettled. What can we possibly do if our village has such a name?"

The country under lockdown

"When we telephone people and tell them that we are calling from Korauna, they immediately cut our calls thinking someone is playing a joke on them," adds Ramji Dixiti, another resident.

On the other hand, the country is under a three-week lockdown to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has now infected close to 1000 people in India so far.