Deepika Padukone surely knows how to keep herself and her fans entertained during coronavirus lockdown. She has been posting a couple of her videos and pictures on Instagram showing how she is spending time during the lockdown. In one of the images, she is seen enjoying eating a chocolate Dessert. And while the entire country is under lockdown, Deepika shared her weekend travel plan with her fans.

Sharing a blue print of a house, Deepika wrote, "Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas." Her post surely left everyone in splits

In her earlier post, Deepika had accused Katrina Kaif of stealing her idea of washing utensils at home. Reposting Katrina's video, Deepika wrote, "I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands cancelled because @katrinakaif stole my idea!Hmmff!!!"

There's no doubt that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post.

Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each other.

"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation@deepikapadukone," he captioned the image. Deepika took to the comment section and wrote: "You're a snack". The image currently has 1.5 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On the work front, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's upcoming film 83.

(With IANS Inputs)