When two divas of B-town gets into their fun-zone, surely they manage to grab a lot of eyeballs. Deepika recently reposted Katrina's video wherein she was washing dishes and accused Katrina of stealing her idea. Katrina's "Productivity in the time of COVID -19" took a swift turn and is now called "Plagiarism In The Time Of COVID - 19," According to '83' actress.

While we all are stuck in the middle of this coronavirus pandemic, our Bollywood celebrities are constantly sharing insight into their life in quarantine. Deepika and Katrina are among those celebrities who are surprising everyone with their pictures and videos from their self-isolation zone.

Katrina Kaif busy with household chores

One such video of Katrina Kaif washing dishes and doing household chores got a lot of attention from paparazzi. However, to everyone's shock, Deepika accused Katrina of stealing her idea and said that she was also going to post a similar video but Katrina beat her to it.

"I regret to inform you that Season 1:Episode 5 stands canceled because Katrina Kaif stole my idea! Hmmph!!!," Deepika wrote in her caption, with a lot of emojis.

Actually, Deepika Padukone has begun posting photographs, classifying them into episodes belonging to her special Insta series titled 'Productivity in the time of Covid-19.'

But her latest episode got canceled since Katrina Kaif stole the actress's idea even before the 'Padmaavat' actress could implement it.

However, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress was quick to react to Deepika's post, Katrina commented, "Hahaha ......Got the rights from Rupali my trusted aide (and house staff ) Haha...stay safe .... love u guys."

In this funny conversation, Arjun also added his take by asking Deepika," Can we see what's for dessert at ur lovely house in the time of isolation."

He was referring to Deepika Padukone's previous last Instagram post in which she shared the photo of a chocolate dessert prepared by her.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan, and Disha Patani and will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Deepika recently signed the Hindi remake of the 2015 film 'The Intern', co-starring Rishi Kapoor. The original film featured Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway in the lead roles. She will also be seen along with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83'.