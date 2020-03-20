Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh never fail to give us couple goals. Even in the quarantine times, this hit Jodi is making sure to keep their fans engaged with their interesting posts. The Bajirao and Mastani of Bollywood have been spotted sharing PDA moments often through their social media platforms. From vacation pictures to throwbacks, this couple gives out major relationship goals. Not only this but their interesting comments on each other's post shows how madly in love they are. Usually, they are busy with their work commitments but due to coronavirus outbreak, the duo has found some quality time which they have been spending together.

Both Ram and Leela can be seen indulging into sweet temptations and making most of the time they have got together inside the four walls. Deepika Padukone has shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story in which DeepVeer can be seen enjoying chocolates together. While one in the hands of diva Deepika looks like a bar of dark chocolate, naughty Ranveer seems to be enjoying his piece of nutty chocolate.

Checkout this choco land snap from Deepika's Instagram story!

Amidst the COVID-19 massacre, Deepika has been spending her valuable time at home, organising the wardrobe and taking care of her skin. Chappak star has shared two pictures lately under the title of 'Productivity in the time of COVID-19!' where she can be seen spending quality time on self-care. Last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chappak, Deepika will be soon seen with Ranveer Singh as his on-screen wife in 83, the biopic of Kapil Dev.

Mostly all the stars have quarantined themselves. Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has also been tested positive for this virus. It has advised by the government also that everyone should maintain social distancing, sanitise themselves and make sure that contact doctor if any symptoms of Coronavirus is identified.